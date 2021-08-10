Checkbook chill

I was next in line at the grocery checkout. The woman in front of me was ready to pay; she fumbled her hand inside her purse and withdrew a worn, black, checkbook cover.

She sat it atop the tiny ledge next to the card reader and cracked it open like a treasure chest. I watched her as she looked up at the total on the screen and began writing.

I leaned against my cart and sighed. How long would THIS take? Her hand was a bit unsteady as she carefully applied the date to the top corner. The body of the check would probably take forever. I took a deep breath and forced myself to be patient.

I wasn’t late for anything; I had all the time in the world. This extra minute would not ruin / change / affect my day. I just didn’t want to wait.

At that moment, I realized how much life has changed in the last few decades and how my personality has changed with it.

The pace of life has quickened and I have adapted in ways that are not flattering.

I have never been a patient person; neither with others or with myself. In my self-centered way, I’ve tried to balance kindness with an urge to hurry things up to suit my own timetable. This business of being human can be tricky.