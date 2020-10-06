Expiration date shock

But most of the stuff in the fridge, especially on the door shelves, haven’t moved/changed/ been used much. You could probably take a pic of our fridge door at yearly intervals and see evidence of that.

I started there. I picked up bottles and jars, one by one, and spun them this way and that to find a stamped date. The blackberry jelly was half-empty. Who’s eating this? It was a bit crusty around the lid, but the date was 1/21. It could live here a few more months before we bought a new one.

One by one, I grabbed, twirled, and peered at tiny numbers on item after item. It seems most of them were no longer worthy of refrigeration.

It’s safe to say that the definition of “staples” has changed at our house. What items were once necessary items needed to prepare or flavor family meals have become place-fillers in our fridge. They prove we are still an eating couple…and reassure our grown children that we are not living on cat food.

I buy many things out of habit; feeding a family for decades engrains a shopping list in your brain. You must have items that stave off the “there’s nothing good in this house to eat” cry of growing kids.