Hook, line and sinker

It happened again. By the fishing poles. I glanced up just in time to catch an angler bobbing past. His eyes traced my silhouette like crime scene chalk.

By the time I’d walked through the hunting section, I had been visually scoped out by dozens of doe-eyed men of every age and stature. Knobby knees clicked by; the elderly man attached flashed a flinty smirk at a point along Billy Joel’s name. A herd of hairy hunters hoofed down the aisles and I was pinned in their crosshairs.

It took a while, but the light of a thousand rechargeable, waterproof flashlights clicked on in my head.

Bass Pro Shop is a testosterone tune-up station for civilized man. Men who work 50 weeks a year can walk into this store and feel the Call of the Wild. Knuckles graze the ground. Ear hairs tingle at every sound, sensing the danger and allure of deadly weapons and razor-sharp fishing tackle.

My role here is determined by virtue of my gender. It is clipped to my body like a doe tag. In Bass Pro Shop, I was special. Rare and beautiful, like a trophy fish or albino deer. I was not a man… and I was walking upright in a manly store full of men. That made me fair game for muscle-flexed displays of masculinity.