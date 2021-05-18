Walmart moment

It’s a metaphysical fact of rural American life. Every person you’ve ever known in your entire life is hiding at Walmart, just waiting for you to come in looking your absolute worst and in no mood for socializing.

You can shop at midnight. During an ice storm. On an evening when the long-awaited, final episodes of every TV reality show are airing simultaneously. It won’t matter. Your presence will be detected and your visit will be a nightmarish hoedown of neighbor-clucking chatter.

When your hair is flat on one side and your face is puffy from that afternoon’s nap on the couch, your impulse visit to Walmart for a new tube of toothpaste emits a high-pitched signal throughout the store that can only be heard by those who know you.

It’s as if the service desk sends out a special announcement:

“Attention Walmart Shoppers! While shopping with us today, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a chance to see a friend of yours looking like Death Warmed Over. This is a terrific opportunity to corner her and make mind-numbing small talk. Have a nice day.”