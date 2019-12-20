Eugene 'Buddy' Weddle

{{featured_button_text}}
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Eugene “Buddy” was the family "Genius." He received a full scholarship to and graduated in 1966 with a degree in Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Eugene developed numerous Corporate Patents. After college Eugene moved to Chicago, Illinois, and then to San Jose California. Eugene and his wife were Marathon Runners. He passed away from complications of prostate cancer at the age of 75.

He was preceded in death by his Pope family great-grandparents; grandparents Walter and Minnie LuAnnie Weddle, Ed and Ruth LaPlant; parents, Emerson Enoch Weddle (67) and Louise Elizabeth LaPlant-Weddle-Boyd (77); sister, Sharon Ruth Weddle (6 years old); great uncles, Fred LaPlant, and Red LaPlant; the LaPlant aunts and uncle, Mary-May Carr, Lucille Cooper, Faye, Betty-June Stephens, Bob LaPlant, and Lois-Kay Haney.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Famida Weddle; sons, Michael and Jerry Weddle; step-daughter, Zarinna; sister, Barbara LuAnn Weddle-Breece; aunt, Sue LaPlant-Graham; uncle, Bill LaPlant; niece, Shelly King; great-nephew, Zachariah King; nephew, William Greer; great-nephew, Will Edward Greer; and great-niece, Caitlin Greer.

