FDA move the latest in a downward spiral

We should care about women being able to essentially undergo early-term abortions without medical supervision. One of the pills now available via mail, misoprostol, causes contractions. Women taking the pills can experience bleeding and nausea, vomiting, chills, fever and more. Pro-life doctors have raised concerns about the safety of these pills, about emergency-room visits and even deaths tied to them. And according to the Guttmacher Institute (friends of Planned Parenthood), chemical abortions have skyrocketed -- from about 71,000 in 2001 to 340,000 in 2017.

The number of abortions in America increased in 2018, and when all is said and done, based on a lot of anecdotal evidence, I think we will someday realize COVID-19 was a boon for abortion -- especially in states run by Democratic governors who were sure to keep abortions happening at the height of the shutdown, even when people couldn't get lifesaving procedures. At a time when we were talking about saving lives, access to life-ending procedures and pills were protected.

We all have become too used to abortion. And the FDA's move to allow abortion by mail only makes it more hidden, more remote from the lives of anyone other than the girl left to her dorm room or wherever else to deal with the reality of ending the developing life inside her. Whatever you think about abortion, that's what's happening. Shouldn't it be a matter of common ground for people of good will to not abandon young women in this way, to leave them alone with this momentous decision? And to let them know there are other options? Why are the abortion industry, the Democratic party and abortion-clinic "escorts" so afraid of information and accompaniment when it comes to abortion? Women deserve better. And we will never be a kinder, more humane people without some serious examination of this bloody cruelty.