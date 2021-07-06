Finding common ground

These two women are not only beautiful mothers, but happy warriors for religious liberty and pluralism. On a certain block in New York City's Greenwich Village in the month of June, there was a traditional Catholic Corpus Christi Eucharistic adoration procession through the streets -- it went past the Stonewall Inn, a gay pride landmark, right around the block from St. Joseph's Church. Fast-forward a few weeks, and that whole area was rainbowed and celebrating some things that the Church does not approve of. And this is how it should be. We should be able to live together. The Catholics will try to live as they believe, and others will choose to live and believe otherwise. But we can respect differences. And in the case of foster-care and adoption, a refusal to respect differences hurts children.

Fulton and Simms-Busch are some of the best of America. Parenting is the most important work there is, and foster parenting involves a beautiful stretching of the heart to a radical kind of hospitality. As Fulton and Simms-Busch explain in their Wall Street Journal piece, children in foster care often suffer from trauma. They need the support of faith-based, mission-driven agencies who share their worldview. And other agencies offer alternatives for those who believe differently.