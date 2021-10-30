First, do no harm

Two: Facebook doesn't just tolerate disinformation. The company employs powerful and secret algorithms to amplify its impact by promoting posts that trigger anger and outrage. These emotional reactions lead users to spend more time on Facebook, which in turn makes them far more valuable to advertisers. That's what Haugen means by putting "profits before people."

At the core of this debate is the "harm principle," articulated by the 19th-century British philosopher John Stuart Mill. The nonprofit Ethics Centre defines it this way: "The harm principle says people should be free to act however they wish unless their actions cause harm to somebody else."

The harm done by Facebook abusers is obvious. Disinformation about vaccines, for example, can cost countless lives. Therefore, limiting how those abusers are free to act is certainly justified.

But here's the problem: Who gets to define "harm"? What standards are used in reaching that judgment? And how is that definition applied to real-life situations?

None of the answers are easy. But they are critical to the functioning of a healthy democracy. Overly harsh restrictions on free speech can be even more detrimental than overly timid ones. So what are the options?