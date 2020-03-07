For Sanders, party rules are fine... Until they're not

But hold that thought.

Anybody who remembers Sanders' high-wire performance during his 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton will recall that he refused to concede the nomination even after his opponent had secured a clear majority of party delegates. He demanded an opportunity to win over previously denounced and despised superdelegates, an effort that failed.

Nancy LeTourneau sums things up succinctly in Washington Monthly: "In the end, Sanders has gone from refusing to concede the nomination in an attempt to woo superdelegates, to negotiating their elimination from the first ballot, to now suggesting that the rules he negotiated shouldn't be followed. The only thing that ties those three positions together is a determination of what would be in the best interests of Bernie Sanders."

To Sanders supporters, it follows that an unseemly outbreak of democracy at the Democratic National Convention must be prevented. A so-called "brokered convention" would be a sinister and dangerous thing. Writing in The Nation, the venerable left-wing magazine that endorses Bernie, political scientist Edward Burmila warns that "A Brokered Convention Would Be an Ugly Act of Self-Sabotage."

Subhead: "Are establishment Democrats really willing to destroy the party on live television?"