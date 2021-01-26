Gorman, summoned to participate, is celebrated

to one another

We seek harm to none and harmony for all

These are words her grandchildren's grammar-school classmates will memorize, much the way today's grandparents memorized "The Road Not Taken" and its meditation on two roads that "diverged in a wood." Those schoolchildren of the future will understand that the title "The Hill We Climb" is both a metaphor and a reference -- "We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it" -- to the rioters who besieged the Capitol two weeks before the inauguration in which Gorman had her star turn.

"Seeing her up there -- so sophisticated, so capable -- reminded me that in America we want to show how bringing people together doesn't take away," said Toi Derricotte, co-founder of Cave Canem, a home for Black poets. "It creates possibility."

And while Gorman now has global celebrity for her invocation of "a new dawn," it was a passage of prose that was her first lesson. Repeatedly, her mother read out loud her Miranda rights that grew out of a 1966 Supreme Court ruling: "You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can be used against you in court."

Gorman has not remained silent, and the things she has said resonate far beyond the nation's courtrooms.