Hard choices and true priorities

What we do know is in this year of death, inadvertently, we must ask ourselves some hard questions. How can we keep from essentially warehousing the elderly? The situation becomes impossible in certain circumstances. The Little Sisters of the Poor -- a religious order that has been at the forefront of the religious freedom issue, going all the way to the Supreme Court -- care for the elderly indigent in their homes. (And if we learned anything this year it is that we are all poor -- vulnerable -- in some way.) They have had to make difficult decisions as the pandemic has changed how they carry out their mission and serve the people who so dearly need them. But they made those decisions, and got the work done. It's about time that we do the same.