History is full of Americans hating each other

The American Problem is writ large in the small print of the latest Gallup poll:

Twice as many Republicans as Democrats trust the police. Twice as many Democrats as Republicans trust the public schools. Twice as many Republicans as Democrats trust organized religion. Twice as many Democrats as Republicans trust organized labor.

These figures, from the annual confidence measurements taken for decades by Gallup, underline perhaps the gravest crisis in contemporary American life, captured by a bracing headline in the respected Tablet website last week: "Americans Hate Each Other."

And what is more, Americans no longer respect important, established American institutions. Two trends in the survey are mutually reinforcing -- and mutually disturbing. The first: the trust gap on police, public schools, religion and labor. The second: the more general erosion of trust in the sustaining institutions of civic society. Average trust in 14 essential elements of our civilization, already low before the pandemic, dropped another 3 percentage points in the COVID year of 2020. And the least respected institution of them all? Easy question. Congress, by far. Fewer than one in eight of us respects the lawmakers who were elected to represent us.