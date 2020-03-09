Honey, we blew up the presidency

"Trump's repeated efforts to push through his agenda continue the march of expanding presidential power we have seen in recent presidencies," said Shirley Anne Warshaw, a presidential scholar at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. "But what separates Trump from his recent predecessors is the complete disregard for the rule of law."

The prospect of impeachment terrified Lyndon Johnson, who as a result dared not stray from his path in Vietnam. The impending impeachment of Richard Nixon sent the embattled president on an alcoholic bender and a diversionary trip to the Middle East. The real impeachment of Bill Clinton, only two decades ago, led the humbled chief executive to assert his sorrow, express his apology and redouble his determination to pass his agenda.

"I want to say again to the American people how profoundly sorry I am for what I said and did to trigger these events, and the great burden they have imposed on the Congress and on the American people," Clinton said.

Trump, in the identical situation, said he was experiencing a "day of celebration."

But the Trump mix of what he regarded as his exoneration and what he declared was "celebration" brought on a new burst of aggressiveness -- and new challenges to the centuries-old balance of power between the legislative and executive branches.