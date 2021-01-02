Hope rides on optimism in the new year

He took office after the assassination of William McKinley in Buffalo, a dark moment in the country's history. In his first State of the Union Address, he spoke of being in "the shadow of a great calamity" and added ominously: "When we turn from the man to the nation, the harm done is so great as to excite our gravest apprehensions and to demand our wisest and most resolute action."

And yet a year later, TR, fueled with optimism, acknowledged that there were "many problems for us to face at the outset of the 20th century -- grave problems abroad and still graver at home." Then he swiftly added: "But we know that we can solve them and solve them well, provided only that we bring to the solution the qualities of head and heart which were shown by the men who, in the days of Washington, rounded this Government, and, in the days of Lincoln, preserved it."

Now let's skip ahead to the case of Dwight D. Eisenhower, dismissed at the end of his administration as little more than a genial golfer but now ranked as a top-10 president, in part because of how he steered the country through chilly Cold War waters and in part because of how he used optimism as a leadership tool. Though he was, as the great presidential scholar James David Barber wrote nearly a half-century ago, "often irritable and depressed," he "often displayed optimism; he was certainly no Gloomy Gus in the White House."