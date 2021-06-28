Last week there was a lawsuit filed on behalf of three single mothers, against the state of Missouri. These are single mothers, living in poverty who would qualify for Medicaid under the law that Missouri voted for last year. However, our Republicans have refused to fund the expansion. Our Attorney General has sided with his fellow Republicans. So the Missouri Supreme Court will eventually have to decide if voters have the ability to decide these things at the ballot box or not. Will poor people get what we voted for them or will a bunch of radicals in the state legislature decide.

They say they don’t want this because of some language in the federal statute on the subject of abortion. This is what happens when you allow a bunch of religious wackos to take charge of a state government. Then they will decide what’s good for you and what isn’t. You might be better off poor without health insurance, than to have access to birth control. These laws are mostly aimed at the control of women.

It’s like the Missouri Heartbeat Law they enacted. It would set limits on abortion rights so early in the pregnancy that most women would not know they are even pregnant until it’s too late to legally choose an abortion. Again you have a bunch of “Holy Rollers” deciding what’s best for every woman in the state of Missouri. A federal judge has already blocked this law.