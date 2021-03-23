It's March Madness, Baybee!

For sheer Americana, nothing tops it. I still feel great gusts of Woody Guthrie-style patriotism just reading the first-round matchups. The Creighton Bluejays vs. the Gauchos of Cal Santa Barbara: an Omaha Jesuit school playing an elite public university with its own beach. Or how about Iona College (New York) vs. Alabama (Tuscaloosa)? Oregon vs. Virginia Commonwealth? I could go on.

As somebody whose imagination has always functioned geographically, one of my favorite rituals is the pregame player introductions. I mean, how often does Muscatine, Iowa, see its favorite son (Joe Wieskamp, Iowa Hawkeyes) featured on national TV? He has three teammates from Cedar Rapids, one from the Bronx and another from London, England.

"This land is your land, this land is my land ..."

For no particular reason, I've always pulled for the Hawkeyes. Also the Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma Sooners, Rutgers and Virginia. For reasons I probably needn't explain, I've always enjoyed watching Duke lose.

By now I guess it's clear that I watch more college basketball on TV than is entirely consistent with sanity. Always have. The good news is that the coach's daughter thinks this is relatively normal behavior. It beats a lot of bad habits men are prone to develop.