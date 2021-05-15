It's the math, stupid

One thing Republicans in safe districts know is that the MAGA faithful hold the balance of power. A recent CNN poll showed upward of 70% of Republicans have bought the Trumpian "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. So if they want to remain in Congress, it's best to keep skepticism about the claim to themselves, at least until the 2022 primaries are over.

And then what? Well, that's the big question, isn't it? Seventy percent of Republicans amounts to less than one-third of the electorate — and shrinking, as GOP party membership has gradually declined in recent years. Trump's latest favorable rating was 32%. Try as they may, Republican state legislatures won't be able to prevent Democrats and independents from voting in 2022. Indeed, GOP efforts to make voting harder could very likely end up discouraging their own voters.

Anyway, here's how things look to one informed Republican, Maricopa County, Arizona (Phoenix) Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers: "In Maricopa County, only a third of the voters are Republican," he told The New York Times. "A third are Democrats and a third are independents. If you don't even have a third of the voting public altogether, how on earth can you expect to win over enough independents and others?"

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has spoken of the Cheney purge as "a circular firing squad."