Jeff Sessions, a Wild Senate Race and Trump's 'Personal Feelings'

The political world's collective response was: "Whoa! Now this is getting interesting."

Then Trump upped the ante again. "Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it," he tweeted. "Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives ..."

"Mr. President, Alabama can and does trust me, as do conservatives across the country," Sessions responded. "Perhaps you've forgotten."

Who knows where it could go next? On Monday, I asked Sessions if he was surprised by the degree to which Trump seems to hold the entire Russia investigation against him. "Yes, I am surprised about that," he said. "But his frustration is not all unjustified. It's becoming more and more clear that there were problems with this investigation. There may have been political bias. [Current Attorney General Bob] Barr is exactly right that we need to know whether commencing an investigation of a campaign had sufficient predicate."

I mentioned to Sessions that Trump's last interventions in an Alabama Senate race, when he first backed losing Republican primary candidate Luther Strange and then losing Republican general election candidate Roy Moore, resulted in the election of the current Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.