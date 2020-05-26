Jeff Sessions defends himself, but stays loyal to the president

That last part was a reference to the great recusal controversy. To this day, Sessions maintains the law required him to step away from the Trump-Russia investigation, and "I do not and will not break the law."

A short time later, Sessions spoke out again, releasing an "Open Letter to the People of Alabama" that contained his most extensive comments on the recusal matter. "I was a central figure in the campaign and was also a subject of and witness in the investigation and could obviously not legally be involved in investigating myself," Sessions wrote. "If I had ignored and broken the law, the Democrats would have used that to severely damage the president."

Sessions also noted that he offered Trump his resignation the morning after Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel. Trump did not accept it. Sessions called the Mueller investigation "a massive waste of money chasing the deep-state myth of Russian collusion." And he said, perhaps for the first time publicly, that he advocated that the president fire Comey immediately upon taking office.

"One thing you may not know is that I advised from the beginning of the administration that Comey should be removed and the FBI given a fresh start," Sessions wrote. "I concluded that Comey was driven by ego, lacked self-discipline and lacked the judgment necessary to lead an agency as critical as the FBI."