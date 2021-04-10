Justice Thomas: Sooner or later, courts will rule on social media

So there it was: @realDonaldTrump was an official government space. In 2020, Trump asked the Supreme Court to decide the case, but at that point, there was no doubt where the courts stood: @realDonaldTrump was a public, government space.

The case sat at the Supreme Court for months. And then something odd happened. On Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the Capitol riot, Twitter permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump. The president was thrown off Twitter forever.

That raised a question: If Trump's Twitter account was an official public, government space, how could a private company -- Twitter -- shut it down? There was a clear contradiction between what the courts had said about Trump's account and what Twitter did.

It was a contradiction that cried out for resolution. But the courts, at least at the moment, don't want to touch it.

This week, the Supreme Court threw the Trump Twitter case out, arguing that it is moot now that Trump is no longer president. But Justice Clarence Thomas, while agreeing that this particular case is moot, nevertheless argued that it has raised an issue that the court will one day have to face. Here is what Thomas wrote: