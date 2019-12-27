{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Katherine Frances Rogers, of Farmington, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 93. She was born June 27, 1926, at Flat River to the late Emmett A. Smith and Esther (Cocks) Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd J. Rogers in 2011; a sister, Rose Johnston; a brother, Thomas F. Smith and her brother-in-law, Robert “Johnny” Johnston.

Katherine grew up in Flat River and after graduation from high school she went to work for Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator. She met and married the love of her life, Floyd Rogers and they were married in 1947. Most of her life was spent as a devoted mother to their five children. Later she went to work at Lee's Shopping Center beside her husband who was the butcher there. She made many good friends while working at Lee's. She enjoyed traveling and she was an exceptional cook who enjoyed making meals for anyone who came to her home. Volunteering at the Ministerial Alliance Thrift store was also something special she enjoyed. Sharing time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was her favorite thing to do.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab and to Preferred Hospice for their loving and kind care.

Survivors include her children, Dennis (Ree) Rogers, Andrea (Don) Lohse, Jane Gollaher, Cindy (George) Lamb and Kenny (Jenny) Rogers; ten grandchildren, Josh Rogers, Colin Rogers, Jamilyn (Lohse) Schroyer, Adam Lohse, Derek Gollaher, Nicholas Gollaher, Gabe Wichman, Carmen (Wichman) Mercado, Koen Rogers and Katie Rogers; 16 great grandchildren, Max, Felix, and Claire Rogers, Holden and Campbell Schroyer, Harper and Mae Lohse, Deacon and Bronson Mercado, Evan Ryder, Abram and Ellie Gollaher and Eden, Frankie and Bishop Gollaher; and a sister-in-law, Maxine Rogers. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and extended family.

At Katherine's request services will be private. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

