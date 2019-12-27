FARMINGTON – Katherine Frances Rogers, of Farmington, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 93. She was born June 27, 1926, at Flat River to the late Emmett A. Smith and Esther (Cocks) Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd J. Rogers in 2011; a sister, Rose Johnston; a brother, Thomas F. Smith and her brother-in-law, Robert “Johnny” Johnston.
Katherine grew up in Flat River and after graduation from high school she went to work for Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator. She met and married the love of her life, Floyd Rogers and they were married in 1947. Most of her life was spent as a devoted mother to their five children. Later she went to work at Lee's Shopping Center beside her husband who was the butcher there. She made many good friends while working at Lee's. She enjoyed traveling and she was an exceptional cook who enjoyed making meals for anyone who came to her home. Volunteering at the Ministerial Alliance Thrift store was also something special she enjoyed. Sharing time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was her favorite thing to do.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab and to Preferred Hospice for their loving and kind care.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Ree) Rogers, Andrea (Don) Lohse, Jane Gollaher, Cindy (George) Lamb and Kenny (Jenny) Rogers; ten grandchildren, Josh Rogers, Colin Rogers, Jamilyn (Lohse) Schroyer, Adam Lohse, Derek Gollaher, Nicholas Gollaher, Gabe Wichman, Carmen (Wichman) Mercado, Koen Rogers and Katie Rogers; 16 great grandchildren, Max, Felix, and Claire Rogers, Holden and Campbell Schroyer, Harper and Mae Lohse, Deacon and Bronson Mercado, Evan Ryder, Abram and Ellie Gollaher and Eden, Frankie and Bishop Gollaher; and a sister-in-law, Maxine Rogers. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and extended family.
At Katherine's request services will be private. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.