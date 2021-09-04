Keeping promises in Afghanistan

After American troops departed Afghanistan, Gen. Frank McKenzie, the chief of the U.S. Central Command, said: "There's a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out. But I think if we'd stayed another 10 days, we wouldn't have gotten everybody out that we wanted to get out."

"Heartbreak" is the right word. So is "betrayal."

Several hundred Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans -- who loyally served the U.S. mission over the last two decades -- have been left behind. As a nation, we've broken our promise to keep them and their families safe from the Taliban's holy warriors who now occupy their country and seek revenge.

"This is a moral disaster," proclaims a Washington Post editorial, "one attributable not to the actions of military and diplomatic personnel in Kabul -- who have been courageous and professional in the face of deadly dangers -- but to mistakes, strategic and tactical, by Mr. Biden and his administration."

Perhaps keeping American troops in place for 10 more days would not have made a big difference, although that's debatable. European leaders like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly urged Biden to extend the U.S. military presence, and a recent ABC/Ipsos poll found large majorities of Americans favoring that course.