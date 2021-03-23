Lady Bird laid bare

And how Mrs. Johnson was preoccupied with the worry that the burdens of the presidency were killing her husband, and with the accompanying worry that the two of them were not doing enough, or fighting hard enough:

I have a growing feeling of Prometheus bound, just as though we were lying there on the rock, exposed to the vultures. ... I had the feeling of wasted opportunities, of standing still when I should be running.

That is the result of a recurring theme inside the Johnson White House -- and the Johnson marriage: How long should LBJ remain president? Should he run for office 11 months after the Kennedy assassination? Should -- amid racial hostility, a stalemated war and metastasizing dissent over both -- he seek another term in 1968?

To the tape recorder, she tried out her approach to her husband in 1964, walking through what it would be like to walk away:

That may be relaxing -- for a while. I think it is not enough for you at 56. And I dread seeing you semi-idle, frustrated looking back at what you left.

Those White House years were a mix of achievement and torment. Listen in as Mrs. Johnson reflects the energy and exhaustion of those years: