Biden's migrant blackout
Is there something missing from press coverage of the thousands of unaccompanied children who have illegally crossed the U.S. border from Mexi…

White Man's Party

The Republican Party of Lincoln has now become the party of Trump. A party of theocracy. The Southern Baptist Convention and Evangelical Chris…

America's grief counselor
"Don't be scared, honey. Don't be scared," Joe Biden said to 8-year-old Layla Salas at a town hall meeting in Milwaukee. "You're going to be f…

Beautiful March
I brought flowers to Mom this week. Springtime stems of forsythia, dogwood and lilac. It’s too early for the real thing — but silk is fine.