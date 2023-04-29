Dear Editor,

Your "Opinion" article, "I'll partly blame gun-rights lobby if l lose my AR-15," published April 11, 2023, is drivel. The AR-15 rifle is little different from many other sporting rifles. The AR-15 is just a modular platform with man-made materials instead of wood for the stock and foregrip. The modular platform allows for easier cleaning and replacement of parts (no tools required). To facilitate such, it is unusual in appearance compared to traditional sporting rifles.

I highly doubt Mr. Watson, the author of the opinion piece, possesses an AR-15, as he implies in his article title and tiringly long rant. He, along with his cohorts of similar ignorance (or deliberate plotting of future restrictions on the rights of the citizenry) completely ignore the truth about homicides in the US. According to the FBI statistics from 2015-2019 (the most recent I could find, numbers of homicides per population of 100,000) firearms, in general, account for a vast majority of homicides. But, looking at 2019 as an example, only 364 "rifles" were the weapon used in a homicide (again, the AR-15 is a "rifle"). Blunt objects (clubs, hammers, etc.) account for more homicides, at 397. "Personal weapons (hands, fists, feet, pushed, etc.) accounted for 600. "Knives or cutting instruments" came in at 1,476! A logical person would conclude, based on those statistics, we should first be banning "knives or cutting instruments" before we worry about rifles.

So, why the hyper-ventilating about rifles (including AR-15s)? I admit, the AR-15 does look scary. Except when you see youngsters shooting them at a gun range and smiling, since the felt recoil is significantly less due to the mechanism of the AR-15.

In addition, I note Mr. Watson was critical of the US Supreme Court for over-ruling the "precedent" of former rulings, specifically referring to its history on abortion. I suppose Mr. Watson, if he is consistent in his thinking, would suggest the US Supreme Court ruling in Dred Scott should remain the law of the land, allowing for the continuation of slavery.

Finally, where is the objectivity of the press when you won't print considered contradictions to opinion pieces you printed with large, bold headlines? Are you propagandists or an objective medium of news and opinions?

Sincerely

Kevan Karraker

Farmington