After the election of a new Speaker of the House, the American people were eager to see Congress tackle important issues, starting with the critical problem of corruption. However, I was appalled to learn that the new House majority's first move was to approve a rules package that weakens the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is an essential safeguard against corruption in Congress. It provides impartial oversight and accountability, ensuring that lawmakers work for the people and not for special interests. Over the years, it has successfully exposed dubious practices by representatives on both sides of the aisle.

It is clear that the American public overwhelmingly desires to reduce corruption in government. So why has the new majority chosen to undermine transparency and invite even more corruption? Congress's reputation is already suffering due to its inability to address issues that matter to the people. Diluting the power of this critical ethics office can only worsen the situation.

The House's decision to open the floodgates to corruption is unacceptable. The eyes of the nation are on Congress, and I implore the 118th Congress to prioritize anti-corruption efforts and restore confidence in our government.

Jake Portell

Farmington, MO