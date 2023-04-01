Dear Editor:

What a vacuous article is Tia Goldenberg's "Both sides dig in on judiciary" on the proposal to "overhaul" the judiciary of Israel. The article only reports "protestors," "demonstrations," and names of big-wigs who objected to the proposed changes inspiring the "disruptions." In four, three-inch, columns, the article failed to state what was objectionable to the proposed change on the judiciary. How are readers to analyze this news? "Unruly college kids at it again!" Or, "Prime Minister of Israel A Tyrant!"

On some little research (coincidentally in an earlier article by Tia Goldenberg found on-line), the proposed change would allow Parliament to overrule the Israeli Supreme Court decisions. How hard would that have been to place in the article on the protests? What little space it would have taken to complete the story.

I don't blame the Daily Journal. That is, unless DJ edited out the necessary explanation ("it's a little long for the space allotted, let's take out the most important part"), in which case, as Gomer Pyle would say, "shame, shame, shame."

In connection therewith, I am saddened I cannot blame Teresa Ressell in connection herewith. As I understand, she has parted ways with the Daily Journal. Too bad, she was a wonderful target of insightful critique.

Sincerely,

Kevan Karraker