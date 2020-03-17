A Call to Christians

Words have power. The more agreement there is, the more power they have. If these words are encouraging, that can lead to good things, but if they are divisive, the results can be disastrous. Proverbs 18:21 says "The power of live and death is in the tongue", and we have the free will to make that choice.
As a Christian, I feel it is my responsibility to stand up for my faith, and I beg you to do the same. I can no longer sit back and watch evangelicals support Donald Trump, even as he continues to put forth casually cruel comments on an almost daily basis. Politics is a messy business, but he is undeniably the worst and the most vocal. I believe he has betrayed us with his behavior. We deserve better from the leader of our country.
For some reason, his negative rhetoric seems to be OK with his supporters. I've been told they enjoy someone who speaks his mind. But Matthew 12:34 says, "Out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks", meaning that it will eventually become clear who you are and what you believe by your words.
A great number of his supporters also seem to make excuses for his behavior. As long as excuses are made, no personal responsibility is taken. Romans 1:32 says, speaking of arrogant and boastful behavior and other sins, "Although they know God's righteous decrees, they not only continue to do these things, but also approve of those who practice them".
None of us would put up with Trumps behavior from our local pastor or high school principal, so why are we tolerating it from the president of the US? It is a mystery to me why evangelicals as a whole have given him their support. Is it a trade-off for what you think you are getting in return?
Matthew 24:as says, "because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold." Do you feel the chill?
Nancy Gibbs
Bonne Terre