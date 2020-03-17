A Call to Christians

Words have power. The more agreement there is, the more power they have. If these words are encouraging, that can lead to good things, but if they are divisive, the results can be disastrous. Proverbs 18:21 says "The power of live and death is in the tongue", and we have the free will to make that choice.

As a Christian, I feel it is my responsibility to stand up for my faith, and I beg you to do the same. I can no longer sit back and watch evangelicals support Donald Trump, even as he continues to put forth casually cruel comments on an almost daily basis. Politics is a messy business, but he is undeniably the worst and the most vocal. I believe he has betrayed us with his behavior. We deserve better from the leader of our country.

For some reason, his negative rhetoric seems to be OK with his supporters. I've been told they enjoy someone who speaks his mind. But Matthew 12:34 says, "Out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks", meaning that it will eventually become clear who you are and what you believe by your words.

