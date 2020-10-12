A Loser’s Tale

In memory of my uncle, Charles Counts, 1947-1983.

As Veteran’s Day nears, I think of my Uncle Chuck. Living on Little Shawnee Creek outside of Eminence, Missouri, he never lost his love of fishing. Adored by his three older sisters, my mom among them, he was their baby, and they carried him on their hips until his feet dragged the ground.

In 1964, Uncle Chuck volunteered to join the U.S. Army. Because he was 17, my grandmother had to give permission. Excited to serve his country, he went to Ft. Carson, Colorado and trained to be a helicopter mechanic. In Vietnam, he was the crew chief of a helicopter gunship.

Although I was just four when he shipped out to Vietnam, I somehow understood the danger he was in. My mom tells me that I recommended that we say our daily prayers for him in front of the largest window of our home. “I want to make sure that Jesus sees and hears our prayers.” I said.

On June 5, 1966, during a routine search and destroy mission, my uncle’s crew located a VietCong battalion. In the action that followed, the helicopter gunship was hit and went down right in the middle of the enemy position. The crew, now on the ground came under direct fire. All the crewmen were wounded. My uncle was hit in the side, leg, and hand.