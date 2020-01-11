{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor,

This is one for the St. Francois County Ambulance District:

What a good job you have done; most recently coming to the assistance of my husband, Mike Hogan. The young man and young woman bandaged up Mike’s head and told him he needed to get stitches right away. The Doctor Kelly (her dad was a veterinarian), and was so amazing. I watched as she stitched Mike’s forehead. She was so deliberate.

On April 1 I also received injuries. The young man and young woman considered how to get me out to the ambulance. They first bandaged my head and used a chair to get me out to the ambulance. There is never enough to be said about St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Thank you two times this year.

Mrs. Elaine Hogan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments