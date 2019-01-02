How does the topic abortion make you feel? Many think that abortion is someone's outlook on their own body and think that it is their say so if they have an abortion or not. For the ones who think this, I strongly disagree. Abortion is murder. Many women do not think before acting. If you feel the need that you would ever have an abortion you should be on a strong reliable birth control. You should have a very good known knowledge of what other things protect you also. There are people out there who struggle getting pregnant and having kids. Others are out here getting pregnant and having abortions. Many people do not understand how they do abortions and I feel as if you should be 100% knowledgeable to what they do and how it affects the fetus and how it would make a person feel in the long run. Many pre-teens and teens do not understand the whole sex life. If we would have sexual educational classes and one that wasn’t just one that taught us about the diseases and tell us which ones are deadly or which ones we can cure and a class that wouldn’t only be 10 days would probably help more teens out through life for the simple fact that it is not just 10 days and not just teaching us about deadly disease and ones that we can cure if you were to catch them. This would help teens and pre-teens know more about sexual intercourse then just the birds and the little bees. They need to know different types of birth controls and how to protect themselves so that they aren’t needing to even think about abortions. Parents should be educating their children just as much as a school should.
Lilyan White,
Park Hills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.