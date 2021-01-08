My family and I moved to Farmington twenty-five years ago. This entire time I have subscribed to your paper. The Daily Journal always does an excellent job in covering local news and is usually quite fair in covering national politics. That is why I was completely shocked by the January 6th article by Mark Marberry on the Insurrection that happened in our national capitol. Mr. Marberry made it sound like this action by the St. Francois County Conservative club was jus some little school trip when it was really an act of insurrection that has cut into the soul of our democracy. This was no ordinary political rally but a rally to object to one of the greatest events our nation holds every four years, the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next. What makes it worse is that our Congressman Jason Smith was actively engaging with these insurrectionists. I am entirely for peaceful protests, I am entirely for peaceful political rallies. This rally was neither. This so-called Conservative Club turned into criminals the minute they marched past those barricades and onto our nations Capitol. They were no better than the rest of the traitors that ransacked the very symbol of our great Democracy. They and Congressman Jason Smith need to know that actions have consequences, words have consequences. Five people including a police officer died because of their words and actions. Let us all hope that this action that has put a great stain on this nation will never be allowed to happen again. The entire world watched as these traitors tried to derail our great Democracy. People from around the world have always looked upon the United States as the great bastion of democracy. What do you think the world is thinking about the United States today?