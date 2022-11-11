Advancement in Comics

Dear Editor Teresa:
I realize the decision to drop the very best comics ("Herman" and "Frank and Ernest") was not yours to make. You are simply the "middle-man" between the tone-deaf conglomerate headmasters and the public.
Regardless, I believe I have discovered the secret: Greg Evans, author of "Luann" pays your corporate overlords to print his material. Great corporate policy, get paid by a creator of the pointless and not funny.
"Herman" and "Frank and Ernest" contained either wisdom (or the absurdities in modern society) or simply a connection to common human interaction. Of course, a more experienced (older) population could connect with them, contrary to the teen-age angst of Luann. So, I regrettably concede it makes sense for the local newspaper to run Luann, because teenagers are known to be the primary consumers of print newspapers.
Kevan Karraker
Farmington