Advancement in Comics

Dear Editor Teresa:

I realize the decision to drop the very best comics ("Herman" and "Frank and Ernest") was not yours to make. You are simply the "middle-man" between the tone-deaf conglomerate headmasters and the public.

Regardless, I believe I have discovered the secret: Greg Evans, author of "Luann" pays your corporate overlords to print his material. Great corporate policy, get paid by a creator of the pointless and not funny.

"Herman" and "Frank and Ernest" contained either wisdom (or the absurdities in modern society) or simply a connection to common human interaction. Of course, a more experienced (older) population could connect with them, contrary to the teen-age angst of Luann. So, I regrettably concede it makes sense for the local newspaper to run Luann, because teenagers are known to be the primary consumers of print newspapers.

Kevan Karraker

Farmington