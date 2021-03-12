All Electric Cars Boon or Bane

Dear Editor,

Chevrolet keeps sending me promotions on their new Bolt EV, so I did a little research. As of 2019 total electrical usage in the US per year was 3.9 trillion kWh or 10,649 kWh per household. Average estimates on charging an all electric car is 4000 kWh per year and that is based on driving only 13,500 miles per year.

The average household owns 1.88 vehicles. At 4000kWh per year to charge, that is an added 7520 kWh per year per household bringing the average usage to 18,169 kWh per year, a 71% increase in usage and this is only in the US.

What could it be worldwide? Lithium and cobalt are two elements needed to produce the batteries now in use. The procurement and processing of those two constituents is energy intensive and by no means eco-friendly. China controls 80% of the cobalt processing capabilities in the world.

After production you must consider the disposal of the batteries that are hazardous waste, after the estimated 15 to 20 years of use. With current technology this disposal/recycle is energy intensive and not eco-friendly. Nuclear power production has been used for 70 years and technology has not yet advanced to the point for a totally safe disposal of the waste.