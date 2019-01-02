In many modern day public schools, it is not allowed to talk/learn about God, or even pray openly in school. Violence rates are not decreasing by a noticeable number. The amount of drug use and pregnancy in teens has increased dramatically since past times. By allowing God to be talked about in schools it could impact the school environment in a positive way. It could potentially decrease the amount of drug use, violence, etc. Prayer in schools would instill a sense of morality in teens and it would better students as a whole. It is possible that it could reinforce values of students that are taught by parents at home and in the community.
Allowing prayer in school can give students an opportunity to express themselves and to observe their religious beliefs during school hours. To allow prayer in school means the violence rate in teens could decrease among several other things such as; teen pregnancy, drug use, and even school shootings. The power of prayer could substantially improve a number of things in students, even improve their school work. If prayer was allowed in schools it could allow for more teens and younger aged kids to be open to new ideas surrounding positive thoughts, causing them to be more open-minded to religious beliefs. Often, modern day teens aren’t open to religious beliefs and if prayer was allowed in school they would be surrounded by it. Being surrounded by prayer can have an effect on other teens that do not share the same mindset as others. That is why it could easily improve the amount of teen drug use, teen pregnancy, violence, etc.
Sandy Petty,
Park Hills
