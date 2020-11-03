Amber Elliott's resignation

Editor,

It was very troubling to read in the newspaper that Amber Elliott was submitting her resignation from the St. Francois County Health Department. Losing such a valuable member of our health department, who has been a stabilizing factor during the COVID-19 pandemic, is especially worrisome. Not having her talent, intellect, and well-considered advice is a terrible loss for all county residents. She has served us very, very well.

What makes this resignation even more troubling are the circumstances which have forced her to resign. People who serve the public frequently have little peace and quiet. When spotted they are often approached to discuss an issue prevalent on a citizen’s mind. Such confrontations sort of “go with the territory”. But when individuals begin to target an individual with threats to them or their families, then we have a much different societal problem on our hands. We can ‘agree to disagree’ but we can never tolerate the use of force or intimidation to get our way.

It is my sincere hope that whomever it is who threatened this fine young lady comes to their senses and realizes they have gone too far. They have targeted someone who was merely doing the job for which she was hired – and who was doing it exceptionally well.