Amendment 2, HealthCare for Missouri

As I went for a run recently, I listened to a podcast from a series on COVID in which Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviewed Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor, Atlanta, Georgia. In the interview they discussed the tragedy of the death of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest, the impact it has had on her personally, and her concern for her family and for the citizens of Atlanta. I found much of the discussion challenging yet inspiring. Her statement that “Now is not the time to be weary,” really struck me as something to consider.

The response to Mr. Floyd’s death across our country has varied from community to community. On Monday, there was a stance of solidarity that occurred on the courthouse lawn in Farmington. In other communities there were peaceful marches. In other communities the protests became disruptive and caused damage to property and took additional lives. “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘what are you doing for others?’” This quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. supports the belief that strength comes from a community working together. We have an opportunity to work together to address disparities in how we treat each other and in access to health care. We have been very diligent in our effort to address the COVID pandemic, yet life and other struggles continue to go on around us. We profess a stance against discrimination for all our community members. Can we say that we have put our belief into actions?