To all my friends and family who donated to American Heart Association, I want to say Thank You. We could not have done it without your love and support. My final total was $2450. The important thing is, it's not about me, it's all about Him and what He does through me. All glory goes to God. We don't have a total from both schools, probably in March, they said.
Perhaps you saw newspaper Feb. 2nd. Thank you Sarah Haas for all the press before and after, can't put price on that. Again I will never forget the generosity of people of St. Francois County as we walk to Tackle Heart Disease.
Sincerely,
Charleen Bullock,
Bonne Terre