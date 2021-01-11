Another view

Dear Editor,

I read a posting today(1/9/2021) by Bob Andrews of Farmington, Mo., and Sharon Neuser of Lee's Summit in the weekend Daily Journal Print Edition. They are appalling.

Bob and Sharon above, need to remember that St. Francois County and the area around it are Republicans. We have sat by and watched Gay Rights, LGQBT Rights, Stay At Home Orders, and Face Mask Mandates happen and could not stop it from being started. So, need to let many know, many conservatives are voicing their opinion. We mean no violence, but something needs to change in our favor.

Furthermore, no mention of the female military veteran that served in overseas hostile deployments being killed that had no weapon. Never, should any Military Veteran that has served our country in a hostile environment be killed that has no weapon or have a weapon and actually not using it in action.