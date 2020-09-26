 Skip to main content
Anti-Mandate
Letter to the Editor

Anti-Mandate

Dear Editor,

While attempting to research the precise contents of the “mask mandate,” I was surprised to learn that the SFCHCB had voted on a mandate that had not yet been written. This recalls actions by the U.S. House and Senate in regards to the ACA.

I recall only once voting for a member of the SFCHCB. I discovered that often people run unopposed for this position. When this happens, their name does not appear on the ballot.

So, it seems that this mandate was adopted while not actually written, by people who may not have been voted on by their peers. This action is reminiscent of Nazi Germany Communist countries and is inconsistent with Democracy.

Gretchen Pratte

Bonne Terre

