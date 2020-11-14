Editor,
President Elect Joe Biden has picked this man to be on his COVID Virus task force. Ezekiel Emanual. I quote from an article written by him in The Atlantic published 10/2014: “By the time I reach 75, I will have lived a complete life. I will have loved and been loved. My children will be grown and in the midst of their own rich lives. I will have seen my grandchildren born and beginning their lives. I will have pursued my life’s projects and made whatever contributions, important or not, I am going to make. And hopefully, I will not have too many mental and physical limitations. Dying at 75 will not be a tragedy. Indeed, I plan to have my memorial service before I die. And I don’t want any crying or wailing, but a warm gathering filled with fun reminiscences, stories of my awkwardness, and celebrations of a good life. After I die, my survivors can have their own memorial service if they want—that is not my business.”
He also says that people beyond the age 75 contribute nothing to the economy but only take from it. That people beyond the age of 75 are troubled with all kinds of debilitating diseases and no longer have any quality of life. If you are 75 years old, have you done everything you want to do? Are you perfectly willing to die? I think not!
Is this a man we want making decisions on our COVID Virus treatments since the virus effects the elderly more than younger people????? Oh and by the way, Joe Biden is 77 years old.
James Partridge
Bonne Terre
