Billy Blackburn

Editor,

The passing of Mr. Blackburn on Sept. 6 has been a great loss to not only Elvins Food Pantry in Park Hills but our entire community. He was definitely one the greatest men to walk among us and such a servant to our pantry where he served over 20 years as a volunteer, board member and for the last 12 years as Vice President. Bill had such a desire to help those in need and not just in seeing they were fed. Bill, along with his wife of 66 years, also volunteered at Parkland Hospital in Farmington for 12 years and was a great asset to them.

After his serving in the Air Force for 8 1/2 years, In 1965 he went to work for Williams Crusher Co. in Bonne Terre and he retired as plant manager in 1997 after being there for 32 years.

Bill was not only a good person who touched so many in our area with his kindness and the roles he served in, he was a terrific friend and colleague to those he served with.

I will always consider it a privilege to have known him. Our community was absolutely blessed to have him and he will be sorely missed by many. Rest in Peace Mr. Blackburn and GOD speed kind Sir.

Laura King

Elvins Food Pantry