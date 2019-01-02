Try 1 month for 99¢

In Park Hills there are a lot of old roads and the railroad tracks are rough. The main roads have had work done on them but they still are really bumpy and rough and there are a lot of potholes. Potholes are very common in Elvins and over by the elementary. There are so much damage in park hills that needs to be fixed so we can look nicer.

Some of the things that potholes can do to your car cost money you have to spend fixing your car. When you could just fix the roads and save people money and you the headache of hearing complaints. There are potholes in the road that can damage your car. If your vehicle hits a deep, dreaded divot in the road, steering system goes to a full on tire puncture or bent rims may follow. So there can be a lot of damage that costs a lot of money to fix. The roads are really old and have to many holes in our roads. Our city could pay for car damage caused by potholes. It's common to hear that if your car is damaged due to a pothole, you should file a claim to get the city responsible for the road to cover the expenses. If we have a problem with our hole in our roads I think they should get fixed.

People pay taxes and the city workers get paid so why can’t they fix our roads? The roads here are a problem to come people they do damage peoples cars and that cost money to fix. Where if we just pave our roads and fix the holes that wouldn’t be a problem.

Mckinlee Dalton,

Park Hills

