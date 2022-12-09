Changes in the newspaper

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my disappointment in the changes that have been made to the printed Daily Journal.

I have been an avid reader of the Daily Journal since I was in high school. Having recently celebrated my 40th class reunion, I can safely say I have been reading the paper for over 40 years.

The biggest change I am referring to may not be a big deal to many others, but to me they’re important.

The biggest change is that you stopped printing the daily TV program times and channels. They have been replaced with a section you call “What to Watch.” To be quite honest, I prefer to look at the options and make my own decision about what to watch.

In addition, you have taken away some of my favorite comics and replaced them with comics I don’t know, or care too much for.

Furthermore, I miss reading Dear Abby, Polly Pointers, and the Doctors.

While I appreciate and understand the need to stay current, I think you should take into consideration the customers that favor the traditional printed paper, many of which do not have, or use technology the way the younger generation does.

Thank you for the opportunity to express my opinion.

Respectfully,

Lisa Gibson, Desloge