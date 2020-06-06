I found myself nestled in between two beautiful state parks for the night in a moderately-sized homey feeling town. The warmth and charm of this place was only surpassed by it’s open, inviting sense that pervaded around every corner. We took a tour through the downtown area, hope filling my soul as I grew more and more enamored as we passed by each store window. This sleepy downtown was filled with independent quaint shops tugging at me, inviting me in. After a few blocks, we entered a realm of clean, well primped, beautiful porches and garden-yards reminiscent of my days living in the south. I must admit, we’ve fallen in love with the southern architectural influences, warmth of your townspeople, how you have everything you might need without having to travel to the city. Farmington will be forever known to us as, Charmington. What a wonderful find.