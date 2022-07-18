Clarifying the difference between TDL Inc. and TDL Association Inc.

Editor:

The Terre Du Lac Association (TDL), Inc. Board of Directors has received numerous calls from property owners concerning this story (“KWON NAMED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF TERRE DU LAC, INC.”) as several items published in this article contain incorrect and/or confusing information.

1. Ms. Kwon is not an officer of the TDL Association, Inc. Board of Directors, but holds a board seat as the developer’s representative. Since Ms. Kwon wrote and submitted an article to you which does not mention the Association as a separate entity, the article has caused a great deal of concern within the community. The TDL Association, Inc. President had just been voted into office a few days before the Daily Journal ran Ms. Kwon’s submission; therefore the announcement of Kwon as President has caused immense confusion amongst the members of the community to believe Kwon was named the successor President of the Board of Directors for the Association.

2. To clarify, the TDL Association, Inc. President is Mr. Duane Patt.

3. The TDL Association, Inc. Rules and Regulations prohibit hunting in any capacity. Chapter 11. Hunting Regulations, Article A states “Hunting is not permitted in Terre Du Lac.”

4. The TDL Association, Inc. Rules and Regulations do not allow tiny homes in the community.

5. A review of the Missouri Secretary of State published records does not reflect Ms. Kwon as a former Vice President of TDL, Inc. Additionally, records do not reflect Ms. Kwon holding any officer position of that entity until February, 2022.

We would appreciate you submitting these facts as a correction to the article as expeditiously as possible.

Sincerely,

Duane Patt, President

Terre Du Lac Association, Inc. Board of Directors