41 years ago yesterday, October 10, 1979...Bobby Moore was murdered, leaving behind a young wife, Ann and a 7-week old son, Bryan, who is now 41 years old. This crime has been put on a shelf, marked "history" to collect dust, labelled a 'cold case'. This should never happen in a county, a community of tight-knit residents; most of whom know each other. I didn't know Bobby Moore, I am not related to his family, and not familiar with his friends. I live in Jefferson County, where the disappearance of Amanda Propst Jones case sits idle, while a murderer continues to live his life, unpunished. I would like to see SFC re-open this case, go over it with a fine-tooth comb, and bring justice to Bobby Moore, Ann, Bryan and all other family who have suffered all these years waiting for closure. I have faith that law enforcement can solve this, and moreso, that they will want to. Thank You!