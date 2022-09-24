 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor

Comics and TV listing changes

Dear Ms. Inserra,

I hope you will take a minute to read this, as we have been getting the Daily Journal for many years.

We are so disappointed with the new changes in the paper. They have taken away the doubled page funnies and changed those pages all around and we do not care for it at all. Also, took away the listing for the TV. All these changes are a big disappointment to us. We are in our 80s and miss the paper the way it was.

We hope you will take this into consideration. We do not have a computer, so we had to write.

Thank you,

Angela and Mike Filer

Bonne Terre

