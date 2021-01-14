 Skip to main content
Commending Hawley
Letter To The Editor

I know I am not the only one who is terrified about what the next four years will bring.

The last thing we need is a socialist country.

I want to commend Josh Hawley and Jason Smith for their guts in standing up for the people of Missouri.

They are in the minority. I know I am not the only one who feels cheated and robbed in this fiasco.

America as we new it will never be the same.

Wake up people we have been complacent too long.

Evil prevails when good men do nothing.

They are alas trying to eradicate our right to worship.

Does anyone Care?

Elizabeth Jarvis

