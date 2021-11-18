Congrats Raiders, Rebels

Editor,

What a great week to be a Mineral Area Football Fan with both the Raiders and the Rebels capturing District Championships!! It is just another indication of how important strong public schools are to our communities. Across the state of Missouri 567 public school districts provide students with exceptional learning experiences in classrooms, on fields and courts and through a variety of activities that will shape the adults they become; I fondly remember the teachers and coaches who had such a tremendous influence on me during my years at North County.

Our public schools spend dollars locally and are often the or one of the largest employers in the communities they serve. Fortunately, the Mineral Area has state legislators who appreciate and support public education: Sen. Elaine Gannon - District 3, Rep. Mike Henderson - District 117 and Rep. Dale Wright District 116.

Unfortunately, this is not the trend statewide. Our public schools face a serious threat from state legislators who continue to sponsor legislation intended to undercut our local public schools. HB 349 (Empowerment Scholarships - Rep. Phil Christofanelli - District 105 - St. Peters), which was signed into law by Governor Parsons this past summer, will cost our local public schools precious dollars that pay for our sports teams, our bands, our busses and, of course, our teachers and coaches.

I encourage you to reach out to Elaine, Mike and Dale, thanking them for their support of the Raiders, the Rebels, the Knights, the Blackcats, the Dragons, the Indians, the Trojans, the Bulldogs, the Vikings, the Tigers and other public school districts across Missouri. Ask them to continue their opposition to legislation that will harm our community schools and to keep you informed.

Dr. Dave Baker, St. Louis

North County Alumnus ‘85

Vice-President, Region 8 - Missouri Retired Teachers Association

